The Director General, Femi Gbajabiamila Campaign Organisation, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) on Tuesday said that they have secured the required number to win the June 10 House of Representatives speaker-ship election.

At a news briefing in Abuja, Jibrin expressed confidence that Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) would emerge speaker while Rep. Mohammed Wase (APC-Plateau) would become deputy speaker of house.

“We wish to inform you and it is our pleasure to do so, as at this moment, we have the number to win the election on June 10.

“In the last six weeks since we started our activities, we have applied different types of modules to check our numbers and all the instances we applied different options that are scientifically verifiable, we have arrived at a very comfortable number that will win us the election.

“If not for the fact that we will want to keep our guards, I will have asked all my colleagues to go on holidays and resume on June 10 because victory is certainly ours,’’ he said.

Jibrin said that last approach that was used was for members to confirm in writing who they are going to vote for and that the Gbajabiamila bloc had the numbers to win the election in June.

The parliamentarian said that Gbajabiamila has the support of the largest bloc of voters which are the new members saying that they have pledged their support across party lines.

Jibrin said that large numbers of members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties have also pledged their support in writing.

The lawmaker said that the Gbajabiamila and Wase team, is going to run an all inclusive leadership.

He said that the campaign team recognises the role of the opposition, past speakers and principal officers of the house and the importance of other contenders adding that the lobbying and consultation would continue.

Jibrin said that the campaign team was also lobbying the incumbent speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, as it appreciate the value he could bring on board.

According to the director general, “we are pretty sure that on June 10, there would be no member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for the office of the speaker on the floor of the house.”

