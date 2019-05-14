The Ekiti Government says it is ready to partner with a consortium of firms in drawing the master plan on the best alternative source of electricity for the state.

The state Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utility, Mr Bamidele Faparusi, said on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti that the partnership with the private sector would improve power supply in every part of the state and boost economic activities.

Faparusi spoke while receiving a consortium of energy companies led by Dr. Wieber Boer, the Chief Executive Officer of All On Energy Company.

He said the firms were in the state to explore partnership opportunities on off-grid electricity.

The commissioner said that other companies in the consortium include Lumos, Starlight, OoluSolar, Rubitec Solar and GV Projects.

“Gov. Kayode Fayemi shared his administration’s Power Master Plan for Ekiti State with them and directed his team to commence discussion on areas of convergence to ensure that the state’s power situation is improved upon as early as possible

“We are not unaware of the significance of electricity to economic development and that is why we are exploring alternative opportunities to generate power

“As we speak, the state government has viable dams, which we are investing in and our waterfalls are there too.

“If we want to go through turbine system, we know all these can generate power for the state to make our medium scale enterprises work and to improve our Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

The commissioner commended the consortium for its confidence in the state government.

He gave an assurance that the state government was willing to partner with alternative power providers.

Faparusi said that the government had already commenced work on a Renewable Energy Policy that would attract investors to the energy sector.

