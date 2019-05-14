President Muhammadu Buhari put politics aside and hosted the leaders of the National Assembly on Tuesday, to the breaking of fast.

Senate President Bukola Saraki led the officials to the feast at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, which was also attended by the President’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Others in attendance were Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Sulaiman Lasun, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senate majority leader and Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the House of Representatives. The senate chief whip, Senator Adeyeye was also there.

Photos: Sunday Aghaeze

