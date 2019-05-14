Gov. Willie Obiano on Tuesday handed cash reward of N6 million to Mr Mustapha Dandaura, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, for operatives and informants who aided the arrest of two suspected killers.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said that the informants/operatives were those who gave information which led to the arrest of a suspect in alleged murder of Chief Frank Igboka, President General of Nimo community.

Mohammed explained that the informant for Igboka would receive N5 million, while another informant that led to the arrest of Ikechukwu Udensi a.k.a Ikanda, suspected for the killing of one Mr Ndubuisi Nwokolo in Onitsha, would receive N1 million.

Igboka was shot dead at Nimo on the April 16, 2019 while Udensi, who was arrested about three months ago, was declared wanted over the murder of Nwokolo since last year.

The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Mustapha Dandaura, while handing over the money, noted that Obiano’s gesture was a huge moral booster to security agents in crime fighting.

The police chief thanked Obiano for fulfilling his promise and restated the Command’s readiness to sustain its onslaught against crimes and criminalities in the State.

