Ex-international Wahidi Akanni, on Tuesday, said that nothing has changed in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Akanni, said he observed that same issues are still the order of the day, and there seem to be no way out, NAN reports.

“Honestly speaking, it’s still the same issues we keep complaining about, there are certain structures that remain garbage in, garbage out, it’s the same.

“Is there any season that we don’t have issues with officiating?

“And usually it’s not as if it happens mid-season when we can assume that match officials are tired of something, it’s usually first match of the season.

“Then you wonder what the lessons of the previous seasons were,”he said.

He told NAN that the issue of fans unrest has not being addressed, and most importantly players’ welfare are still issues that derails the progress of the league.

“Fans still keep acting out whenever their club sides are losing at home, I have said this times without number, deduct points, banishment hasn’t been able to curb this.

“If a team keep losing points, their fans will sit right and comport themselves, desperate time calls for desperate measures.

“We talk all the time, but what is being implemented; when we watch European League we hail how organised they are, but here even constructive criticism are being tagged as ‘bad belle.’

“If we are serious about league development and football in general, we should make conscious efforts, if we do that, we stand to gain a lot,”he said.

