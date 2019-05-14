The United State Embassy on Tuesday said the U.S. Mission to Nigeria has indefinitely suspended interview waivers for visa renewals, otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process.

This takes effect from Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

According to it, visa applications would no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria.

However, those who had already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General office in Lagos, would not be impacted by this change.

“All applicants in Nigeria seeking a non-immigrant visa to the U.S. must apply online. They will be required to appear in person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review.

“Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal. Processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications will continue unchanged,’’ the statement said.

It noted that the Mission to Nigeria’s processing procedures were regularly reviewed in order to assess its ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications.

According to the statement, the U.S. Mission was taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and would continue to facilitate applications of established travelers to the best of its ability.

