BBNaija former housemate, fashion designer and model Koko shares her melanin pictures wearing a yellow jumpsuit and we are here for this look.
Koko is one fashionista that drops it like it’s hot, not minding people’s opinion.
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 2:59 pm
BBNaija former housemate, fashion designer and model Koko shares her melanin pictures wearing a yellow jumpsuit and we are here for this look.
Koko is one fashionista that drops it like it’s hot, not minding people’s opinion.
Join the conversation