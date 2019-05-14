The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Consultative Forum in Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara has appealed to the Federal Government to retain the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as cabinet member.

The group, led by Dr Hezekiah Oyedepo said Mohammed had carved a niche and justified the confidence reposed in him in various offices he had occupied.

The minister hails from Oro in Irepodun LGA of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was re-elected in the last presidential election, would be sworn-in for a second term in office on May 29.

Addressing the newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday, Oyedepo recalled that the minister worked in collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure the victory of the APC in Kwara State in the just concluded general elections.

Oyedepo noted that the former APC National Publicity Secretary, during his stint as minister, attracted numerous projects to the people of the state.

He noted that his credible performance as an appointee of government and at party level was sufficient to earn him reappointment in the next cabinet.

Oyedepo, who led other chieftains of the party at the briefing, pleaded with the leaders of the party to prevail on Mr President to see that Mohammed retains his position in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Due to the demonstrable and inherent usefulness of our son, Lai Mohammed to his party, the fact that God has used him to deliver Kwara State from the clutches of the wicked into the fresh air of APC, Lai Mohammed deserved appointment as a Minister.

“Sound management thinking, which dictates that you do not change the Star of a winning team midway, expects no less.

“We appeal to the authorities, particularly the President, Vice President, National Chairman of APC, National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other authorities concerned to retain our son as a member of a new cabinet to be constituted by President in the next administration.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed is our son, an illustrious son for that matter. We cherish him in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State. We are proud of him and proudly associate with his achievements”, Oyedepo said.

