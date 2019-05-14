By Kazeem Ugbodaga

These are certainly the last days and end of time as Onitsha-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje, body slammed a physically challenged woman on chairs in a church service in the name of deliverance.

The trending video on Instagram has sparked outrage as people called for the arrest of the prophet who also recently was caught in a video pummeling the stomach of a woman with a microphone.

In this recent video, Odumeje enacted a scene in World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, as he picked up the woman on his shoulder, turned round and slammed her in fleet of chairs.

Certainly, injuries are expected to occur in such a great slam, it was as if John Cena body slammed another wrestler.

Reactions have trailed the pastor’s act as many condemned the act and called for prosecution.

One Instagram user, by the name dockyardzz, said “This is pastor John Cena. This pastor need Brocks seriously because Na only Brocks go help those church people right now.”

Another user, nevadabridgepro, added: “Nahhh This crap has to stop, we can’t sit back and continue to watch these clowns make mockery of our faith! This so called pastor should be jailed for life.”

