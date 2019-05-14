The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says its Executive Chairman, Babatunde Fowler has been invited to participate in the global conference on how to curtail Illicit Financial Flows, (IFF) in New York, United States of America.

Mr Wahab Gbadamosi, the Head, Communications and SERVICOM Department of FIRS made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Gbadamosi said Fowler was invited along with Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He said Maria Espinosa, President of the United Nations General Assembly invited the trio to the event scheduled to commence on Wednesday May 15, in New York.

The FIRS spokesperson said that the high-level meeting would focus on international cooperation to combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Asset Return.

According to him, Fowler who is also the first Vice Chairman of the United Nations Committee of Tax Experts will be sharing the African perspective of IFF.

He said Fowler and other government officials would make presentations at the conference.

“On the continent, Nigeria has been prominent in the fight against the illegal movement of funds,” he said.

