Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh says she wants to have a new pair of boobs for her birthday.

The Rivers State-born actress will clock 33 years on June 9 and she wished to mark the day with new shaped boobs.

According to Tonto on her Instagram page, the “only birthday present I need this year is a new pair of boobs and I am getting them.”

Tonto is ignorantly bringing Jesus into the matter, asking for His support to have new boobs.

“Dear lord Jesus, I have all I want for now.. My birthday wish is that you make my schedule and that of Dr Ayo align so I have my new boobs in Jesus name I pray!! Thanks daddy Lord,” she said.

Tonto has been enmeshed in marriage controversy as her marriage to Olakunle Churchill in 2015 crashed in 2017. The marriage produced a son, Andre Omodayo Churchill.

In recent time, Tonto has bashed her ex-husband, Churchill, calling him a Yahoo Boy and that he could not last more than 40 seconds inside a woman.

