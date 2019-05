Beautiful actress, Regina Daniels has said she loved her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko so much and will not let go.

Daniels, on her Instagram page on Monday posted a picture of herself preparing breakfast.

She said she did not care what anyone would say and that those who hated her for marrying a 59-year old billionaire should keep on hating her.

Daniels wrote: “Preparing breakfast for my hubby, I love him so much ❤️ Let haters keep hating 😊 who is ready for giveaway?”

