Nigerian gospel artiste, Ofonime Emmanuel Akpan, popularly known as Fonnie has dropped his latest worship song titled ‘Eledumare’.

The Uyo born singer who won the Best Single Of The Year with his song, Sosongo at Ibom Gospel Music Award (IGMA) 2016, officially released his latest melody on Friday, May 10, 2019.

During his official press release on Monday in Uyo, Fonnie revealed that he recorded the song to reveal the nature of God to the world.

He said: Eledumare is a fusion of Yoruba and Contemporary worship which i recorded to reveal the nature of God in entity. It is a powerful worship song that will proclaims God’s supremacy everyday.

