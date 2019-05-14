By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Beauty entrepreneur, award-winning actress, and ex-Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Ifu Ennada looked stunning in this 1920s Great Gatsby-inspired look, which she rocked to a movie premiere over the weekend.

Styled by Swanky Jerry, this vivacious House of Nwocha dress perfectly accentuated Ifu’s sexy petite, frame.

Can we talk about that eye-catching headpiece? We say it’s simply stunning.

We needless say that Ifu did well to steal the attention as all eyes were on her as she strutted across the black carpet in those dazzling Jimmy Choo heels.

And we can see why in the photos below.

