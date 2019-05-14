Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ibadan Zone, on Tuesday arrested three men in Ibadan, over alleged involvement in internet-related offences.

The commission’s Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

According to Oriade, the suspects, Dayo Oginni, Okikiola Alabi and Jonas Okwuwe, were nabbed at a location within Fortune Estate, in Ologuneru-Olonde area of Ibadan.

“The arrest of the suspects followed a petition from Oginni’s neighbour, who raised suspicion over his reckless and flamboyant life style without any known reasonable source of income.

“Upon the receipt of the petition that led to discreet investigation, operatives of the commission carried out an early morning operation to arrest of the three suspects,” he said.

Oriade further stated that the suspects had separately revealed that Oginni was a part-time Ordinary National Diploma student at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He also said that revelations from the suspects showed that Okwuwe, Oginni’s friend claimed to be a Computer Science graduate from Auchi Polytechnic in Edo.

The spokesman said that the third suspect, Okikiola, an in-law to Oginni, claimed to hold a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as laptops, IPhone and other brands of mobile phones.

Oriade said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded on the matter.

