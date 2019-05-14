Ecobank Nigeria has announced the return of its financial inclusion and youth engagement tour across tertiary institutions in the country.

This campus tour is geared at educating students about the various digital products available to them and encouraging easy adoption of these channels in a fun and exciting manner

Announcing the commencement of the second phase of the campus activation campaign, Ecobank Nigeria’s Head, Consumer Banking, Ayodele Osolake, said the activation train will berth at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife during the new week and subsequently storm 12 other campuses, including University of Benin, Tai Solarin University in Ogun State, Federal University of Technology Minna, Ahmadu Bello University and Federal College of Education both in Zaria, University of Ibadan, and the Bayero University in Kano amongst other top institutions across the country.

According to Osolake, Ecobank Management decided to continue with the digitization drive on campuses following the successes achieved during the last episode of the campaign, when thousands of youths were successfully boarded on the Ecobank digital platforms. “Showcasing our various digital products on offer to an increasingly digital audience is a perfect match; they have found it much easier and simpler to transact remotely, thus meeting up with their financial and lifestyle needs, without having to walk into a branch”.

“We are committed to visiting all institutions of higher learning in Nigeria with our engagement drive, so that all stakeholders within these systems will benefit from our pervasive digital banking services. I must say that the last edition of this campaign has warmed us more to the students, lecturers and other workers on the campuses visited, as they are now able to do banking just with their phones. Whether they are opening accounts, sending and receiving money, paying school fees and withdrawing cash without cards through the Ecobank Xpress cash. Parents and guardians are now able to transfer money to their children’s Ecobank accounts, which they can withdraw without a debit card at any Ecobank ATM (using Xpress Cash) or Xpress Point.

Further, she said during the activations, the bank will set up free WiFi centres tagged the ‘Xpress Corner’, which will give the students free internet access and also afford them the chance to win exciting prizes.

“We were highly impressed with the turnout of students during the last edition, and they in turn were so happy to find out about our products and services, they were keen to open Ecobank Accounts. We are a youth-friendly bank and must arm our youth with a key ingredient for success in life which is financial know-how .Our activation seeks to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable and accessible financial services anytime, anywhere from their mobile, which is their primary mode of communication.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

