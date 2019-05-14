Critic, Daddy Freeze has wished Leah Sharibu a happy birthday even as she marked her 16th birthday in the den of Boko Haram, still holding her hostage for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Freeze, on his Instagram page wrote: “Happy 16th birthday to a real Christian, Leah Sharibu. The only thing Christians are guaranteed of is trials and tribulations, some will be rich, but this promise is NOT guaranteed for all, some will have children and be successful, this promise is also not guaranteed for everyone, however all will go through tribulations.

“Dear sister Leah, no matter what you are going through, no matter the circumstance, rejoice always!

“You are standing for Christ, be rest assured that no matter what you are going through Christ in you, is with you,” he said.

