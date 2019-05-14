In an environment and culture where society has carved out certain standards a woman must meet before she is termed beautiful or acceptable by her fellow humans, what can she really do rather than to stay true to herself.
Super talented songwriter, singer and music producer Simi disclosed this on her page, stating that being a woman is really hard.
Read her post and tell us what you think.
No work? "She's so lazy." Work? "Stay home and take care of the family." No child. "Not a real woman." Child. "Why did she start something she's not ready for?" No money. "Liability". Money. "The man is the provider. What is she looking for." No class. "Illiterate". Class. "Snob". No ambition. "Waste." Ambition. "She doesn't know her place." . As far as I'm confirmed, every woman is a mother because of her ability to nurture and bring to life magic, from her heart, with her hands, from her womb, by her patience, in her sacrifice. So Happy Mother's Day to you Queen ❤️
