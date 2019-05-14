Anchor University, Lagos, celebrates one of her illustrious faculty members, Dr Olawale Awe of the Department of Mathematical Sciences who recently got appointed as a “LISA 2020 Engagement Ambassador” in recognition of his contributions to LISA 2020 programme.

The Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis, LISA, is driven with the vision to, by the year 2020, build adequate statistical analysis and data science capacity in developing countries. The vision is being driven through the creation of statistics and data science collaboration laboratories at Universities and institutions, training of statisticians and data scientists, provide support for research and innovation to improve statistical skills and data literacy.

By his appointment, the erudite statistician and data scientist, who is also the first LISA Fellow in 2013, has now been charged with the task of driving the visions of LISA 2020 across the continent of Africa. In the coming weeks, Dr Awe will be visiting different institutions across the continent to train researchers and statisticians and build statistics and data science capacity in a drive to fulfil the visions of the LISA 2020.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Awe was upbeat about the challenges ahead as a LISA 2020 Engagement Ambassador.

“Having been a part of the programme for the last few years, I understand the mandate and the challenges that come with this appointment. And, as usual, I am looking forward to using the opportunity to engage researchers, train statisticians and promote data and statistical engagement and practices across Africa, “he said.

Before joining Anchor University, where he was instrumental to the establishment of the Anchor University Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Science and Data Analysis (AULISSDA), Dr Awe was the coordinator and founder of Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis and Collaboration (LISAC) at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife where he was a lecturer.

Anchor University, a faith-based University in Ayobo, Lagos, driven to become the hub of academic research and a foremost Nigerian University within her first ten years of existence, has continued to support research development and training of researchers both locally and internationally and has pledged her support for the success of LISA 2020.

