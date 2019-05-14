Mr Oluwayiopese Benson, Commandant, Nigeria Prison Academy, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun, has called for partnership between Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) and the host community in raising the institution to international standard.

Benson made the call in Lagos on Tuesday.

The commandant said the institution needed to be revamped through partnership with stakeholders.

“The prison academy, Ijebu-Igbo is first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.

“This academy is supposed to be a research institute and a pace setter for other prison training schools in Africa sub-region.

“We have synergised with universities far and near for quality research and programmes to ensure academic excellence among our graduates.

“To achieve this, we are calling for support from people because government alone cannot do it,” he said.

According to him, the academy is a constituency project initiated by Sen. Lekan Mustapha and built in 2013 to train officers of the NPS on managerial, leadership and other courses.

The academy boss said that the academy had trained the highest echelon officers in the NPS who had been promoted to Controller of Prison (CP), Assistant Controller-General (ACG) and Deputy Controller-General (DCG).

He, however, said the institution lacked facilities such as standard library, internet access, hostels and suitable place of learning, among others.

The commandant commended the Controller-General of Prison (CG), Alhaji Ja,afaru Ahmed, in his effort on prison reforms, decongestion and welfare of inmates across the country.

“The prison academy has come a long way, we have trained almost four batches of students.

He said that due to paucity of fund, congress of Ijebu-Igbo community decided to take the challenge upon themselves and met the CG and stakeholders on the issue.

