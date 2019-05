Alapomeji Ancestral Records frontliner – 9ice, comes through with a brand new single entitled “Epana“.

9ice will be dropping an album dubbed ”Classic 50” later in the year and this new single is a follow-up to his currently buzzing single “Arami“.

“Epana” was produced by fast-rising record producer – Shabba, mixed and mastered by raving sound engineer, Swaps.

