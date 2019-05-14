A 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), identified as Chukwuemeka Akachi, on Monday allegedly committed suicide, the police have confirmed.

Mr Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu state, who confirmed the incident, described it as “pathetic and unfortunate.

Amaraizu said: “The suicide of a UNN 400 level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies on Monday is pathetic and unfortunate.

“Police will investigate circumstances surrounding the suicide.”

An eyewitness account said that Akachi went to an uncompleted building on Sullivan Road, Nsukka, where he drank two bottles of “Sniper’, an insecticide, and slipped into coma.

He said that the deceased was discovered by some passersby, who reportedly saw him in a state of coma.

He said that the people, mainly students, raised alarm before he was rushed to UNN Federal Medical Centre.

It was further learnt that he was later moved to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla Enugu, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

According to the eyewitness, Akachi posted a suicide note on his Facebook wall shortly before he committed suicide, as follows:

“Forgive me. In case you are the one who found the body, I am really sorry. It had to be someone you know.

“I have chosen Jo Nketaih’s poem as my suicide note: “They said you came looking for me. I don’t drown, I was the water,

“Where do atheists go when they die! Lol. Amen.”

Also, Akachi was said to have posted on his Facebook on May 12 that “My mental health has been on life support for a while now. Thanks to those who call. Text. Visit.

“Speak to me. May we always remember. May we never forget. You May have added a few hours, months or days to my time here. But you know life support is expensive right?

“Thank you for trying. Amen.”

A senior security personnel in UNN Security Department, who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed the incident, adding that the report was brought to them on Monday morning.

He said this was not the first time Akachi wanted to commit suicide, adding that on two occasions, he had drunk kerosene and petrol to kill himself but was rescued.

“But on Monday he drank Sniper and was rushed to UNN Medical Centre first, but was later moved to UNTH Enugu, where he was confirmed dead.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

