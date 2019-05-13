American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League – Russell Carrington Wilson popular as Russell Wilson has bought his mum a house.

The father of two and husband of singer and dancer Ciara surprised his mother with her new home on Mother’s day. You need to see the priceless expression of shock on his mum’s face.

Watch it here…

Russell stated that his mom had never requested anything of him. He wrote: All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡

