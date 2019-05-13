Nollywood actress, film producer and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo shared a heartfelt story about her failed marriage, and how she raised her kids.

We all have a story to tell and no matter how careful or cautious you can be, life has a way of taking its toll on people.

The mom of two uses this visual to encourage women to hold on and never give up, in commemoration of Mother’s day. She wrote:

DONT STOP IN YOUR STORM❤️

Everyone has a story, everyone’s life is a story. I decided to share a bit with you, to strengthen and to encourage someone out there. We’re all capable of doing amazing things…. but whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come. ……………….. never stop in your storm

Isaiah 41:10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

