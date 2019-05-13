Shocking news revealed on Friday that Bettie Jenifer, wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh was shot dead in Maryland, United States.

The deceased was married to one Kedrick Jenifer a/k/a “Ricky Jenifer,” “James Howard Collier, Jr.” and “Rick,” a drug kingpin in Maryland who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a drug distribution ring, Fox Baltimore reports.

Kedrick had in 2015, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine, according to documents on the US Department of Justice website.

Kedrick filed for divorce from Bettie on April 9th, 2019 while on April 15th, 2019, Bettie also filed for divorce from Kedrick.

So, Bettie was still married to Kedrick when she had her traditional wedding with Chris.

Bettie was killed on Friday evening after a gunman trailed her to her car and shot her multiple times, with at least one hitting her.

Chris Attoh was formerly married to actress Damilola Adegbite and they divorced in 2017 before he married Bettie.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

