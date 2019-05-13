Zainab Habib Aliyu who was detained for more than four months by the Saudi Arabian government over alleged drug trafficking, returned to Nigeria today.

Zainab, who was accompanied by another Nigerian also accused of the same crime, Ibrahim Abubakar, landed at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) today.

Confirming the development, Alhaji Habibu Aliyu Kila, Zainab’s father, said: “I was told about their coming three hours after their plane took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah. So, I was taken unaware but as I am speaking with you, I am together with my daughter.”

Kila thanked the federal government and all those that played roles in releasing his daughter.

The two young Nigerians were conveyed to Nigeria by the Saudi Airline plane and they were handed over to their parents by the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Kano. It would be recalled that Zainab was arrested and detained for four months by the Saudi Arabian anti-drug trafficking agency over alleged drug trafficking, but she was later found to be innocent of the offence.

