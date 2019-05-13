President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, cabinet ministers, heads of security agencies and service chiefs to a fast-breaking meal at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, and the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Abdullahi Mukhtar, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Emefiele had earlier met behind closed doors with the President at the presidential villa.

During Ramadan and at the presidential villa, Buhari usually hosts political, traditional, and religious leaders as well as other prominent and less privileged individuals to a fast-breaking meal.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

