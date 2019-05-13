The Delta Police Command says its has apprehended the leader of a robbery gang and another suspect who specialised in car snatching within Warri and environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya disclosed this on Monday in a press statement made available to newsmen in Warri.

Onovwakpoyeya said a victim, Mr Famous Faghola had lodged a complaint that his Lexus 250 was snatched at gunpoint on Jan. 23, 2019 by suspected armed robbers at Effurun near Warri.

The command’s spokesperson said Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Operatives launched a manhunt and in the process apprehended the gang leader and one other suspect on May 7, 2019.

“The two suspects have confessed to the crime and many other robberies and car snatching crime within Warri and Abraka areas.

“One locally made single barrel gun, nine live cartridges with twenty rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

” Similarly, the complainant’s stolen Lexus 250 car with six other exotic vehicles and a Keke Napep stolen from different locations within the State have also been recovered.

“They are: One M/Benz 450 4 Matic Jeep; One Lexus 330 Jeep; One Lexus 300 Jeep; One Sienna Bus;

One Toyota Camry; One Toyota Corolla and One Keke Napep.

“Investigation is still ongoing with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gang and recovering of more stolen vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Delta Command, (CP) Adeyinka Adeleke has assured the people of adequate protection of lives and properties.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

