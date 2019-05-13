The police on Monday said they had arrested nine suspected kidnappers in Kaduna State.

Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said in a statement in Abuja that the suspects were arrested on May 11 by operatives attached to “Operation Puff Adder”.

According to him, the suspects are: Ayuba lawal, Saidu Bello, Abdullahi Bello, Adamu Lawal, and Umar Sani, all males and indigenes of Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Others are: Muhammed Sani, Jibrin Shehu, Usman Sani, Musa Garba, all males, were arrested at Akilbu Forest around Chikwale in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said they were arrested at Kudaru Forest in Lere Local Government Area and Akilbu forest around Chikwale in Kachia Local Government Area all of Kaduna State.

He said that two AK47 rifles, four AK47 magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five dane guns and 200 stolen cows were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman said the suspects had made useful statement to the police on their involvement in series of kidnapping on the Abuja–Kaduna highway.

Mba said that the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured that with the support of the public, the war against kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the country would be won.

