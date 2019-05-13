The Nigerian Police Force has appointed Markus Basiran as a new head for its Complaint Response Unit.

Mr Basiran, an assistant commissioner of police, is to replace Abayomi Shogunle who was re-deployed last week as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State.

Prior to his appointment, ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran has held different positions within the Force, some of which include; Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 12 Bauchi, Unit Commander in the Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Abuja and Bayelsa.

ACP Markus, who has attended Policy, Strategy & Leadership Course at Kuru Jos and Tactical Intelligence Command & Mgt Course in Enugu is a graduate of Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University & holds an M.Sc in Crime Mgt & Prevention from Bayero University, Kano.

ACP Markus is expected to use his wide field experience in refocusing the CRU on its core mandate of running a community oriented Complaint Management System using multi-platform reporting mechanism through which citizens’ complaints, concerns and queries touching on professional Police misconducts as well as malfeasance by members of the public can be reported and addressed in real-time via a 27/7 Call Centre at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu on Monday, urges all members of the Public to give the new CRU Boss their full support, cooperation and all relevant information needed to effectively discharge his duty.

According to a statement made by the Nigeria Police Force via its official twitter account,the new head of the CRU resumed duty fully on Monday.

The Complaints Response Unit (CRU) can be reached through the following:

Calls: 08057000001, 08057000002

SMS: 08057000003

Whatsapp: 08057000003

BBM Pin: 58A2B5DE

Twitter: @PoliceNG_CRU

Facebook: https://t.co/TKFR9WDNjh

Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng or policepcrru@gmail.com — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019

