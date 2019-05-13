National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others attended the burial of Oba Olatunji Hamzat, father of the Lagos Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.
Monday, May 13, 2019 1:29 pm
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others attended the burial of Oba Olatunji Hamzat, father of the Lagos Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.
Join the conversation