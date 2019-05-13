Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat at Olatunde Hamzat’s burial

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others attended the burial of Oba Olatunji Hamzat, father of the Lagos Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

 

Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu, others at the burial

Imam leading the prayer

Sanwo-Olu, others at the event