Lanre Babalola

Comrade Frank Kokori, a former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Union (NUPENG), was conspicuously absent today when the Minister of Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige inaugurated the new board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in Abuja.

The inauguration took place at the banquet hall of the Presidential villa in Abuja.

Kokori who was earlier announced as the chairman of the board by the then acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, in October 2017, had threatened to show up for the inauguration when he learnt that the minister had removed his name from the board.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

