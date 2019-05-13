The Federal Government is committed to adopting all necessary measures that will lead to the amicable and just resolution of the land dispute between indigenous people of FCT and the Nigerian Army, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the vice president met with a delegation of Gbagyi leaders comprising political office holders, traditional and youth leaders, at the Presidential Villa.

Osinbajo, had on his way to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport enroute Ekiti State for the launch of the Homegrown School Feeding Programme on May 7, ran into some protesters at Goza village.

The protesters blocked Osinbajo’s motorcade prompting him to alight to engage with the angry youths, a move that culminated in Monday’s meeting.

Osinbajo said he had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter and would find out from the Chief of Staff to the President, what the presidential committee constituted to look into the issues had so far done.

“What is very important now is that we do not allow a situation where things are not done according to the law and due process.

” It is also important that this issue is resolved amicably and justly.”

The vice president also directed authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to submit to his office, a comprehensive report on the disputed land and what it had done to resolve the matter.

Earlier, Sen. Philip Aduda, the Senator representing the FCT at the National Assembly, dismissed the claim by the Army authorities that the land was allocated to it and appreciated the intervention of the Vice President.

Also, the Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat, Sen. Isa Maina said the FCT authorities in an effort to address the issue had already proposed to allocate a plot of land to the Nigerian Army in Kwali.

He said contrary to the directive by the presidential committee that all parties involved in the matter maintain status quo, the Nigerian Army had proceeded to construct structures on the disputed land.

On his part, the Emir of Jiwa, His Royal Highness Idris Musa, said the indigenous people of Abuja were not against the Nigerian Army in any way but wanted a just and amicable resolution of the matter.

More so, the representative of the youths, Mr Dalhatu Musa who had spoken last week for the protesters when the vice president interacted with them on his way to the airport noted that the youths wanted due process to be followed in the resolution of the land issue.

He commended the intervention of the vice president and appealed to him to also look into other issues affecting the indigenous people of the FCT.

Other attendees were the Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat, Sen. Isa Maina; Chairmen of AMAC, Abdullahi Candido; Bwari Area Council, Mr Shekwogaza Gabaya and Abaji Area Council, Abdulrahman Ajiya; the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Yunusa Adamu and youth leaders from the affected communities.

The land in dispute cover over 7,000 hectares cutting across Gwagwa, Idu, Zuba and Giri communities in the Federal Capital Territory

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

