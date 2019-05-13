Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, has appointed Mrs Chinyere Ibe as substantive Attorney General and Permanent Secretary, Imo Ministry of Justice.

The information was contained in a release signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Onwuemeodo said that Ibe was sworn in by Okorocha at the Government House in Owerri on Monday.

According to him, the event was witnessed by government officials as well as lawyers and judiciary workers.

He added that the governor who congratulated Ibe on her new appointment, charged her to remain professional in the discharge of her duties while wishing her a successful tenure.

