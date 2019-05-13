Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday fixed July 1, 2019 for adoption of addresses on Nanle Dariye, son of a former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, whose father is facing a six-count criminal charge, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.5 billion.

A defence witness, Mr. Nicholas, Manager of Apartment Le Paradise said he was employed in the year 2012 but never performed as a manager but was asked to supervise the renovation of the apartment.

The prosecuting counsel, Ike Okonjo, who cross-examined the witness, demanded to know from him if he has seen the charge sheet and the six count charge; if he was aware of the financial transactions of the company and if Apartment Le Paradise has an account with First Bank.

Nicholas claimed that he didn’t know about any financial transactions of the company since he did not perform his role as the manager. He disclosed that he had seen the charge sheet, but cannot ascertain if the company has an account with First Bank.

The prosecuting counsel made an observation that the defence counsel had failed to pay the cost of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) awarded against it for failing to appear in court at the last adjournment date.

The defence counsel admitted that the cost has not been paid, and disclosed that N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) was available to be paid.

The judge asked the defence counsel to pay the available N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) and then pay the remaining N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) later.

The case was adjourned to July 1, 2019 for adoption of address. .

