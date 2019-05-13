The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa has mourned the demise of Oba Olatunji Hamzat, father of the state Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Obasa said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musbau Rasak, on Monday, that late Hamzat was committed to democracy and justice.

According to him, the demise of Hamzat came at a time the state and the country at large are still benefiting immensely from his wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge.

“Who are we to query Almighty Allah? He alone has decided that this is the best time for Papa to leave us.

“He was one of the founding fathers of Nigerian democracy, particularly the present democratic dispensation.

“He was in the forefront of the struggle for the enthronement of democracy during the military era.

“He lived a life totally dedicated to the development of democracy and democratic values in the country and he was committed to every cause of justice and the Rule of Law,” the speaker said.

Obasa, who is also Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said that the state took consolation in the fact that the late Hamzat not only lived a fulfilled life but also left behind offsprings, who were dedicated to continuing the struggle for democracy.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I console with the Lagos State Government, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Hamzat family over this great loss.

“May Allah grant him al-Janat fridaous,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Hamzat was until his death on Sunday evening, the traditional ruler of Afowowa Kingdom in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun.

He was 86 years.

He died, following a brief illness, 17 days to the inauguration of his son, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as deputy governor of Lagos State.

The late Hamzat was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making organ of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a leader of the famous APC caucus, Justice Forum.

