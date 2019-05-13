The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members, supporters and the general public on the fake news being spread in the social media on the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the party was initially ignoring the fake statements on the elections until recently.

He added that it however, became necessary to debunk the several fake statements because they were being ascribed to the party and its National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

“It should be noted that neither the party nor the national chairman has made any statement at any forum regarding these elections.

“The numerous quotes being ascribed to the party and the national chairman are mere fabrications intended for mischief.

“APC has demonstrated absolute fidelity to the best democratic practices in the manners the party has conducted its affairs so far.

“As a progressive party, we are focused on even doing better as we look forward to the commencement of a new four-year tenure,“ the APC spokesman said.

He added that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the country and APC’s continued effort towards deepening participatory democracy, the party`s National Working Committee (NWC) would abide by the rules at every stage of the process of primary elections.

He assured that the party’s leadership would provide a level playing ground to all aspirants for the elections in the affected states.

Issa-Onilu said that relevant information and the official party guidelines for the respective elections would be released by the party through official channels in due course.

He, therefore, advised that the fake news and quotes should be ignored.

