Councillor Kate Anolue has become the first Nigerian to be elected as Mayor of the London Borough of Enfield twice after she was sworn-in for another year in office on Wednesday, May 8.

Returning to office as mayor after her first stint in 2012/13, Anolue, who was previously the deputy mayor, took over from Councillor Saray Karakus. Representing the Upper Edmonton Ward, Anolue only returned to the council last year after taking a four-year break between 2014 and 2018 to concentrate on her charitable projects.

Anolue, 70, had previously worked as a midwife for 40 years with the National Health Service and is also qualified as a lawyer. Fondly called Auntie Kate in the Nigerian IK community, Anolue spoke passionately about the importance of education and gender equality at the annual council meeting where she was handed the chains of office.

Attended by hundreds of well wishers, including the king of her home town of Nanka in Anambra State of Nigeria, His Royal Highness Igwe Godwin Ezeilo and his wife, Ufeyinmwa Ezeilo, the inauguration was a prelude to a big birthday party on Saturday, May 11. At a combined party that took place at Mayfair Banqueting Suite in Chadwell Heath, well-wishers danced until the early hours of the morning.

In her inauguration speech, Anolue said that she would pay particular attention to charities that deal with sickle cell anaemia, dementia and the girl child.

She added that during her last spell as mayor, she raised £44,000 for good causes and thus record remained unsurpassed so she intends to break her own record.

Anolue said: “I am proud and honoured to stand here as elected Mayor of this great, vibrant and diverse Borough of ours. My fellow councillors have placed a great privilege and responsibility upon me and I want to express my sincere appreciation to you all for putting your trust in me.

“I urge my fellow councillors, left and right, let us do the right thing and look forward, so we can make Enfield a better place. Last time during my mayoral year, I raised £44,000 in one year and no one has beaten that, so I want to beat my own record.”

Councillor Sabri Ozaydin, who represents Turkey Street ward, was sworn in as Deputy Mayor on the night. After the swearing-in, two youngsters were also given instruments of office as the Young Mayor and Young Deputy Mayor of Enfield, who have a mandate to reach out to youths across the Borough.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

