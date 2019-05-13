The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has been inaugurated on Monday at the Kaduna High Court along Ibrahim Taiwo road.

The tribunal is headed by Justice I. M. Bako, while Mr Khadi Adamu Usman and Justice Jude Obiora will serve as members.

Meanwhile, the pre-hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic (PDP) governorship candidate in the March 9 poll, Alhaji Isa Ashiru is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 14.

Ashiru is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for returning Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as duly elected in the poll.

Ashiru in his petition, alleged that the poll was characterised by massive rigging and irregularities as well as over voting in some parts of the state.

The PDP candidate said that there were documentary evidence to be presented before the tribunal to prove his claims.

He prayed the tribunal to cancel the results of the poll in the affected areas.

