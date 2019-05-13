By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

A 2014 graduate of Criminology and Security Services from Adekunle Ajasin University, AAU, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, Adeusi Demola Olatunji, was on Monday sentenced to four months in prison after being found guilty of internet-related offence filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, pronounced him guilty of a one-count amended charge of criminal impersonation adding that his conviction takes effect from the day of his arrest.

Adeusi, otherwise known as Piero Luchas, was originally arraigned on a six-count charge to which he pleaded not guilty.

The one-count charge he was convicted of was consequent upon a plea bargain agreement he later had with the commission. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge when read to him on Monday.

Revealing the modus operandi of the convict who was arrested on 8 February 2019 at Elebu Oja, Ibadan, Oyo State, EFCC stated that the convict would present himself as Piero Luchas, a white male with email address jeremy.david564@gmail.com, to dupe his victims.

The offence is contrary to Section 22(3)(b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act 2015.

After pleading guilty to the amended charge, the EFCC counsel, Mabas Mabur, urged the court to accept the plea bargain agreement and convict him accordingly. The court granted the prayer.

Besides the four months jail term, Adeusi was also ordered to refund the sum of USD $1,800 as restitution to one of his victims.

He would also forfeit his Infinix phone, iPhone 6 and a Toshiba Laptop to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being part of the benefit he derived from his fraudulent act.

