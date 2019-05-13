Former minister of aviation and staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Fani Kayode has publicly disagree with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his comment that replacing the service chiefs is not the solution to the security challenges across the country.

Pastor Adeboye made the comment on Sunday through his Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola.

He said: “I believe the service chiefs are working and aside from those that have attained their retirement age, they have been studying the situation of the country in terms of security and would have some plans they are working on. If they are just changed, the new service chiefs would have to start all over again.

“I believe in good succession plan whereby those to replace the current service chiefs would learn from the incumbents and only need to continue from where they stop.”

Fani Kayode disclosed via his twitter account on Monday, that he disagrees with the General Overseer’s comment because more innocent souls have been killed in the last four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure than any other time in Nigeria history.

He said: More innocent souls have been killed by terrorist organisations in the last 4 years than at any other time in our history yet a great man of God who we love and respect like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG will say that the Service Chiefs should not be changed? I humbly disagree!

