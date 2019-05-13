Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Monday inaugurated a committee on reform of state government establishments which have not made significant contributions to the realisation of socio-economic development.

At the event in Umuahia, Ikpeazu decried the increasing reports of institutional decay caused by the unlawful activities in most establishments.

He said there was an urgent need to rid the system of faulty employment processes, salary padding, wastage and a complete lack of direction in state establishments.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, directed the committee to “look into Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Abia Specialist and Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia,

Others are School Of Health, Aba, Abia State College Of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, Hospitals Management Board, the judiciary, Local Government Service, Abia State Universal Basic Education Board and the Civil Service.

He said the step was “in order to correct the anomalies in these institutions and parastatals that have affected governance negatively in the state.”

The governor charged the committee to proffer objective recommendations that would fast track development in the state and facilitate faster delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Chief Chukwuma Agu, said that the team would live up to expectation.

Agu thanked the government for the opportunity given them to serve and promised that members would bring their knowledge and expertise to bear on the assignment.

