Hollywood super-actress, singer, and animal welfare activist Doris Day has died aged 97.

She was one of the biggest female stars of all time, and starred in films such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk and had a hit in 1956 with Que Sera, Sera.

Her screen partnership with Rock Hudson was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and ’60s.

She injured her right leg in a car accident in October 1937 which reduced her prospects as a professional dancer.

Details are yet to be revealed concerning the cause of her death

