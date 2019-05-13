A 7-day ultimatum has been given to all the 16 local government areas in Ekiti to clear all the bushes along highways in their respective areas.

The State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi gave the directive through the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Prof. Adio Afolayan on Monday in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi spoke during May edition of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Clearing of the bushes, according to the governor, will prevent miscreants such as kidnappers, ritualists and other men of the underworld from perpetuating their evil acts on the highways.

He said his government would not condone any act capable of jeopardising absolute peace presently being enjoyed in the state.

He charged all workers at the third tier government in the state to be more dedicated to their duties as the present administration would continue to prioritise their welfare.

