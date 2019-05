Davido’s second daughter, Hailey turned 2 over the weekend and the father of two has shared pictures from his baby’s party.

OBO even played Daddy Shark for his kid and rocked a shark outfit in a video he posted on social media. He wrote:

My baby Bday party LIT!! Daddy shark loading !!! 🦈 👶 🥰🥰🥰🌸🌸

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp