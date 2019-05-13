The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration for a second term will take place on June 12 and will be on low-key.

He explained that some of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy Day.

According to Information Minister, the decision to have a low-key inauguration was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, May 8.

“Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

“Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12.

“The country can ill-afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval”.

Details of the events slated for the two ceremonies will be unveiled at a world press conference on May 20, 2019, in Abuja.

