Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode on Monday unveiled the newly constructed Layby on Allen Junction to decongest traffic on Obafemi Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Transportation ‘Ladi Lawanson, said the project had been created to respond to the traffic congestion and gridlock usually occasioned along the axis due to activities of loading and off-loading of passengers, especially during the peak period.

“Its completion will no doubt impact directly on travel time as well as the reduction of traffic congestion by diverting the picking and dropping of passengers away from the main road,” he said.

“This Layby project is not the first; the multiple layby at Oworosoki, Ketu inward Ikorodu, the car wash Layby, the slip road at Olopomeji Road, the layby located in Alapere bus stop, and so many others around the State are all maximally in use. They are all constructed for the same purpose of ensuring decongestion of traffic, through our dedication to basic elements of roads and transport infrastructure for economic development,” he stated.

Ambode reiterated that his administration would continue to explore ways to ease movement on Lagos roads, saying that this required that “we work together as a team as we continue to obey traffic rules and regulations, if we must encourage investors from far and near to feel safe at all times.”

He urged residents of the area to take ownership of the project and other projects provided across the State by government and protect them as they were truly theirs because they were provided with tax payers’ money.

“As you take ownership and prevent them from vandalisation while paying your tax, you will encourage government to do more at all time,” he said.

Speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam, said without any doubt, the layby was an iconic project that represented the emerging picture of the new Lagos as witnessed in the general infrastructural development in the State.

He called on all to see this project as “our very own project”, own and make the best use of it, saying “it is neither a lavatory; nor bedroom, it is also no colony for anyone. It is a project that belongs to all Lagosians.

“The massive investment of the present Administration in the State transportation sector has always been geared towards ensuring free flow of traffic, road safety, social and economic development.”

Salaam urged road transport unions, their members and the public to make good use of the facility and not turn it into a mechanic workshop or an abode for all sort of illegal activities, as the state government would not fold it arms and watch any illegal activities thrive there.

