Nigerian carrier, Arik Air, has carried out adjustment on its scheduled operations to cope with the exigencies of its aircraft that are on mandatory maintenance.

The airline made this known in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu on Monday in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said the airline’s fleet had witnessed a reduction in number in the last two weeks, due to the fact that some aircraft had been flown overseas to Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) in Europe.

He said that in order to maintain schedule integrity and ensure flights depart on time, the airline had to cut down on the number of flights operated daily.

Ilegbodu said as a safety conscious airline, Arik Air takes aircraft maintenance very seriously.

He, however, said that the aircraft would start returning from maintenance in the next few days, while scheduled operations would be back to normal in a couple of weeks.

“We regret any inconveniences that our customers may suffer due to this schedule adjustment.

“We are almost done with the checks and our customers will start seeing the effect with improved services,” Ilegbodu said.

