Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored twice as relegated Cardiff City won their final Premier League appearance to heap more misery on Manchester United.

Mendez-Laing opened the scoring for Cardiff from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box by Diogo Dalot, before scoring his second after the break.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge proved the visitors’ hero as he foiled several United chances on a frustrating day for the hosts, who fielded six academy graduates.

According to BBC, the defeat means United have won just one of their final seven games of the season as city rivals Manchester City won the Premier League title for the second season in succession.

Cardiff travelled to Old Trafford just a week after confirmation of their relegation to the Championship and looked set to bid farewell to the top flight with a whimper as United dominated the opening exchanges.

But it was United who finished the match with their tails between their legs, unable to defy a resolute Bluebirds defence as they rained chance after chance on Etheridge’s goal.

Cardiff’s victory was their first over Manchester United since 3 April, 1954, when manager Neil Warnock was just five years old.

