By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has recalled the 12 Local Government Council Chairmen earlier suspended by his Administration.

Their recall is with immediate effect.

The governor charged the recalled Council Chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

While charging the recalled Council Chairmen to tackle security challenges in their respective local government areas, Wike warned that any chairman who continued to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

The recalled Council Chairmen include : Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.

The recall of the affected local government chairmen who were suspended on April 18, was contained in a Government House Press release signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media.

